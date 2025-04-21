Hyderabad: Woman, kin kill man; bury body near hut

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her relatives and his body was later buried in bushes near their hut, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the night of April 18 but came to light only on Monday after some residents in the woman’s native village in Medak district raised suspicion when she claimed her husband had gone missing.

The couple, who worked as daily wage labourers, had been living separately but recently started staying together in Hyderabad after reuniting at a family event, villagers said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a senior police official said the woman, along with her sister and brother-in-law, allegedly electrocuted the man inside the hut and later buried the body in nearby bushes.

While police suspect the murder may be linked to an "extramarital affair," the woman, now in custody, claims she was being harassed by her husband after they began living together again.

The man’s body will be exhumed, police said.

A case has been registered at the KPHB police station, and further investigation is underway.