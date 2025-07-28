Hyderabad: Youth suspected of killing sister over phone conversations with male friends

Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth is suspected of having strangled his 21-year-old sister at a village near here, following an argument over her prolonged phone conversations with male friends, police said.

The woman, a recent graduate, was found dead, and preliminary investigations suggest she may have been strangled, they added.

The argument reportedly followed the brother’s unease over his sister frequently engaging in lengthy phone calls with male friends, police said.

Their father lodged a police complaint on this afternoon, expressing suspicion that his son may have been involved in the incident.

The accused, who is pursuing a course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), is being questioned, police added.