Hyderabadi who made threat calls to MLA Raja Singh traced to Saudi Arabia, held at RGI airport

Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly making threatening calls to Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, Hyderabad Police said.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police traced the accused Mohammed Wasim, 40, using call data analysis to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and arrested him when he arrived at RGI airport here.

He was continuously making calls to the MLA from random numbers by using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling applications, and abused him in “filthy language and threatened” him, an official release said.

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency here, in a complaint to the police had earlier stated that he received calls from a number and the caller issued threats to harm him and his family, before the assembly elections last year, and the caller even threatened that before counting day they would kill him and his family.

In the complaint, the BJP MLA further stated that the caller had threatened that he even had a plan to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his election campaign in Goshamahal constituency.

Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and investigated into it, the release said.

During the investigation through call data analysis and after verifying other particulars it was found that accused (caller) Wasim was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him and efforts were made to bring him to India, police said.

“He was apprehended today when he arrived at RGI Airport, Hyderabad,” police added. PTI VVK VVK ANE