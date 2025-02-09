Hyderabad's Anurag University partners with Arizona State University

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Hyderabad’s Anurag University (AU) has partnered with US-based Arizona State University (ASU), to make global education more accessible and affordable for Indian students.

This collaboration opens doors for AU students to pursue dual-degree programmes, engage in research partnerships, and gain global industry internships, Anurag University said in a release.

By bridging academic excellence from both institutions, the partnership aims to lower the cost of world-class education, it said.

As part of the partnership, AU also joins the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of leading universities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This gives AU students and faculty access to cutting-edge research, international collaborations, and real-world industry projects, strengthening their global competitiveness, it said.

"By integrating ASU’s globally recognised curriculum with AU’s strong regional presence, we are creating a bridge for Indian students to access world-class opportunities without having to cross oceans," said ASU president Michael M Crow.

Anurag University chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said, "We are committed to giving our students an edge in an increasingly interconnected world". PTI VVK VVK KH