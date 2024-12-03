Hyderabad's real estate sector saw 29 pc growth despite 'negative publicity', says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Despite the 'negative publicity', Hyderabad's real estate sector grew by approximately 29 per cent from April to November this year, compared to the same period last year when the BRS was in power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for Municipal Administration and Urban Development projects, Revanth Reddy challenged Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to bring funds from the Centre for the state's development if he is really "sincere".

"Despite negative publicity claiming the real estate sector in Hyderabad was affected, I want to inform the people of Telangana that the sector grew by about 29 per cent from April 1, 2024, to November 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. This reflects our commitment to Hyderabad's development," he said.

The Chief Minister added that Rs 1.50 lakh crore is needed to fully develop the city's infrastructure and questioned the state BJP chief on how much funding he could secure from the Centre.

Revanth Reddy also warned that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) would become a nightmare for those who have encroached upon 'nalas' and lakes. PTI GDK VVK SSK VVK SSK SA