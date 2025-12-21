HYDRAA Commissioner's gunman attempts suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) A gunman of HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The 32-year-old Armed Reserve Constable of 2020 batch, is suspected to have attempted suicide due to debts or some other reasons, a police official at Hayathnagar police station said.

Krishna Chaitanya has been admitted to a hospital and is currently under medical care, police said.

"The reason for the incident is not yet known. It is suspected that he may have attempted suicide due to debts or for some other reasons. At present, the exact cause is under investigation," police said.

The Telangana government established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in July 2024 to protect government assets, such as lakes, from encroachments and other illegal activities. PTI VVK VVK KH