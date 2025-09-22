HYDRAA reclaims 923 acres govt land worth Rs 50,000 cr, says Commissioner

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reclaimed 923 acres of government land worth Rs 45,000-Rs 50,000 crore since its formation in July last year, the agency's Commissioner A V Ranganath said on Monday.

A total of 923.14 acres of government land, including roads, lakes, parks was reclaimed after carrying out 96 drives removing as many as 581 encroachments, Ranganath told reporters here.

"We are working with an aim to ensure a bright future to the city by protecting nature," he said.

"We are doing a multi-tasking job by not only clearing encroachments that came up on government lands, but also attending to relief and rescue measures during rains," he said.

The Telangana government established HYDRAA in July 2024 to protect government assets, such as lakes, from encroachments and other illegal activities.