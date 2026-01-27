HYDRAA rescues nine workers, engineers stranded in Hyderabad lake

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Nine workers and engineers who were stranded in the middle of Mir Alam lake here after their boat engine failed were rescued in a midnight operation by the HYDRAA, officials said on Tuesday.

The workers and engineers entered the crocodile "inhabited" lake in a boat on Sunday to conduct soil testing for a proposed bridge across the Mir Alam tank, but the engine malfunctioned when they were trying to return in the evening and got stuck.

The group contacted a mechanic, who informed them that the repairs can be carried out if the boat was brought to the shore. They tried to manually push the boat to the shore but were unable to do so due to thick water hyacinths.

As darkness fell, and fear of crocodiles in the waterbody, the group called 'Dial 100'.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency's Disaster Response Force (DRF) control room, after getting the call, immediately launched an operation after speaking to the group members.

The DRF team assured them not to worry and told them that they would reach them in a boat.

The team carrying torch lights reached the group after the stranded workers signalled with flashlights on their mobile phones.

In the first trip, four members were rescued and the remaining five were also safely rescued, a release from the HYDRAA said.

The workers and engineers expressed their gratitude to the HYDRAA who rescued them safely during midnight hours, it said.