HYDRAA rescues nine workers stranded in Mir Alam lake; CM Reddy lauds effort

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Battling darkness and adverse conditions, the HYDRAA rescued nine workers and engineers stranded in the middle of Mir Alam Lake after their boat engine failed, officials said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday lauded the Hyderabad Disaster Response Force and Asset Protection Agency personnel for saving the lives of those trapped.

Officials said the workers and engineers had entered the crocodile-inhabited lake on Sunday to conduct soil testing for a proposed bridge. While returning in the evening, their boat engine malfunctioned, leaving them stranded.

The group contacted a mechanic, who said repairs could only be carried out if the boat was brought ashore. They attempted to push the boat manually but were unable to do so due to thick water hyacinths.

As darkness fell and fears of crocodiles grew, the group called ‘Dial 100’ for help.

The HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) immediately launched an operation and assured the stranded personnel that help was on the way.

Equipped with torch lights, the team reached the group after they signalled using mobile phone flashlights. In the first trip, four members were rescued, followed by the remaining five, the HYDRAA said in a release.

In a post on 'X', Reddy described HYDRAA’s efforts to protect government assets and respond to disasters in the city as commendable.

"HYDRAA is implementing the state government’s vision of protecting public assets, including lakes vital for environmental conservation. I extend my special compliments to its staff who stepped in and saved the lives of engineers and workers trapped in Mir Alam Tank during an unexpected calamity," he said.

The rescued workers and engineers expressed gratitude to the HYDRAA team for ensuring their safe return during the rescue operation, it added.