HYDRAA’s dedicated police station to begin operations in February

Hyderabad: The multi-disciplinary state agency — Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA)— will soon have its dedicated police station to file cases, including those against the encroachment of government lands.

Advertisment

The HYDRAA police station, being established in Secunderabad, will start functioning by the first week of February, the agency's Commissioner, A V Ranganath, told PTI on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the HYDRAA police station.

The Telangana government issued a Government Order on January 7 for the constitution of the police station, after HYDRAA requested a separate station to handle cases against land grabbers, encroachers, public property damages, defacement of public property, and other matters related to asset protection and HYDRAA activities.

Advertisment

The Telangana government established HYDRAA in 2024 to protect government assets, such as lakes, from encroachments and other illegal activities.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police rank officer will serve as the Station House Officer of the police station, and the HYDRAA Commissioner will entrust cases to the SHO.

The process of allocating police personnel on deputation for the HYDRAA police station is underway, the official said.

Advertisment

The HYDRAA police station will operate within the Commissionerate’s territorial limits, covering the entire area up to the Outer Ring Road and the tri-police Commissionerates.

Previously, such complaints, including those on government land encroachment, were lodged at local police stations. They will now be dealt with through the HYDRAA police station, centralising the process, Ranganath said.

He added that after receiving petitions, an inquiry is conducted by officials, and demolitions are carried out when required. If a criminal prosecution is necessary, local police stations are approached to file cases.

Advertisment

"Henceforth, cases can be booked at the HYDRAA police station itself," Ranganath said.

HYDRAA is a multi-disciplinary organization with officials already deputed from various departments, including Revenue, Survey, Irrigation, Town Planning, Fire Department, Police, and the Pollution Control Board.

These officials will also assist the police of the upcoming HYDRAA police station by providing reports as part of the inquiry, which will be incorporated into criminal complaints and prosecution, Ranganath said.

Advertisment

He further stated that in the future, additional HYDRAA police stations may be set up depending on complaints.

As part of its other mandates, if someone attempts to pollute water bodies by dumping effluents HYDRAA police stations can deal with them, he said.

Since its establishment, the agency has reclaimed 200 acres of land, including eight parks, 12 lakes, and four government land parcels, as of December last year, he added.