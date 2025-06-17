Hydraulic issue keeps British F-35B fighter jet grounded at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport following an emergency landing on June 14 due to a suspected hydraulic issue, sources said on Tuesday.

The stealth jet, operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, had been on a routine flight outside Indian airspace when it developed a technical fault and diverted to the southern Indian airport, designated in advance as an emergency recovery site.

Though the emergency landing was safely executed and previously reported, the root issue -- believed to be a fault in the aircraft's hydraulic system -- has not yet been resolved, leaving the fifth-generation combat jet stationed at the airport for a third day.

Technicians from the carrier arrived shortly after the incident to begin inspection and repairs.

Six of them returned to the ship on Tuesday afternoon, while three personnel -- including the pilot -- remain at Thiruvananthapuram to oversee the rectification efforts, they said.

The pilot did not remain in the cockpit after landing and has been resting in the airport's apron office area. As part of precautionary protocol, the aircrew were moved to the Emergency Medical Centre after the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has been facilitating their stay, providing accommodation and meals.

A local ground handling agency was also arranged at the Royal Navy's request.

The Indian Air Force, which tracked and cleared the jet for landing through its IACCS radar network, supports the UK team in returning the aircraft to full service.