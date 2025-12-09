Hydro project developers violating pacts, not employing locals, says J&KNC MP Ahmad Kichloo in RS

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) J&K National Conference MP Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo on Tuesday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that hydro-power project developers in Jammu and Kashmir are violating the agreed terms by not employing local people, and sought an inquiry into the issue.

During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kichloo said hydropower is the primary source of electricity for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and state-owned NHPC is developing some projects, while others are built by Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDC).

He alleged that hydro-power project developers are failing to meet their local employment obligations. He further alleged that there is a violation of the agreement (by the developer with the state).

He raised the issue of improper rehabilitation of the displaced people and said police complaints are being lodged against people for speaking out, and demanded an inquiry into the issue by a special committee.

He said the four hydro projects being built on the Chenab River are Pakal Dul, Ratle, Kiru, and Kwar.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra demanded the upgradation of Rangeilunda airstrip into a full-fledged, equipped Berhampur airport in Ganjam district of Odisha. He said it is no longer a regional aspiration but a national economic necessity.

BJP MP Sanjay Seth urged the government to tweak the rules of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) scheme to provide 10 per cent of funds for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

BJP MP Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde demanded that the government include Hemlibra medicine in the list of essential drugs. Hemlibra is used to prevent or reduce bleeding in patients with Haemophilia A.

BJP MP Sangeeta Yadav made the case for setting up family care centres across the country, which could serve as homes for the elderly and orphaned children. She stated that the 'family care system' should be implemented nationally.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi demanded that Rajasthani be included as an official language under Article 345 of the Constitution of India and in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

BJP MP Maya Naroliya demanded that the name of train number 11720-Jabalpur Raipur Express Intercity Express be changed to Acharya Vidyasagar Intercity Train or Mook Maati Intercity Train.

BJP MP Sikander Kumar urged the government to promote startups, skill development, and other vocational training in Himachal Pradesh so that the youth do not have to migrate to other states for employment. PTI KKS DRR