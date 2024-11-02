Hydro weed cannabis seized in Mangaluru, one held

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 2 (PTI) Hydro weed cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh has been seized and one person arrested for allegedly supplying narcotics to the city from overseas, police said on Saturday.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) confiscated 300 grams of high-value hydro weed cannabis and 2.5 kg of regular cannabis, along with other assets on Thursday, they said.

Upon receiving credible information about the illegal transportation and sale of Hydro Weed cannabis, the CCB police launched an operation in the Kudroli area of Mangaluru.

The police recovered cannabis valued at Rs 30 lakh, along with Rs 75,000 worth of regular cannabis, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing scale from Mohammed Hafeez (23). The total estimated value of the seized assets stands at Rs 30,85,500, they said.

A case has been registered and preliminary inquiry has revealed that the Hydro Weed cannabis was sourced from Thailand.

Investigation is underway to track down other individuals involved in this drug distribution network. PTI CORR AMP ROH