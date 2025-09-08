Hydrochloric acid leaks from tank in Palghar chemical unit; no one hurt, say officials

Palghar, Sep 8 (PTI) Dilute hydrochloric acid leaked from a storage tank at a chemical plant in MIDC Tarapur industrial area in Palghar district on Monday, though there is no report of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 7pm at Aarti Drugs Limited, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A storage tank containing diluted hydrochloric acid reportedly cracked, releasing dense fumes. It caused panic in the neighbouring areas of Salwad and Shivajinagar. Eye and throat irritation was felt by people and workers. Fire brigade teams from Boisar rushed to the site immediately after the alarm was raised. Now the situation is under control," he said.

"Necessary containment measures have been taken. There is no report of injuries due to leakage so far. Personnel from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and police are at the site to oversee further safety checks. Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing whether further evacuation or medical support is necessary," he said. PTI COR BNM