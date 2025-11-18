Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.34 cr seized at Bengaluru airport, one held

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Custom sleuths arrested a passenger at the international airport here and seized hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 1.34 crore from him.

The arrest was made on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

"Customs officers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.83 kgs of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.34 Crores," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985, it added. PTI AMP ROH