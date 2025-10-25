Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.47 cr seized at Chennai airport, one held

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Customs sleuths foiled an attempt to smuggle hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 1.47 crore, from Thailand to India, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the customs officials intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on Saturday.

The passenger was remanded to judicial custody in this connection.

"Examination of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 1,480 grams of hydroponic ganja concealed in four vaccum-sealed food packets valued at Rs 1.47 crore" an official release from the Customs department said.

The contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

The passenger was remanded to judicial custody and further investigation is on, the release said. PTI COR VIJ ROH