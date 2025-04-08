Hydroponic weed of over Rs 9 crore, gold worth Rs 54 lakh seized; 3 air passengers held

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) In two separate operations, the Customs department arrested three passengers from the Mumbai international airport and seized from them hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.53 crore and gold pieces valued at Rs 53.83 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Customs officials on April 6 apprehended a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and seized from him hydroponic weed weighing 9.532 kilograms, an official said.

The contraband was concealed in the trolley bag of the passenger, he said.

In another case, two passengers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai were arrested for smuggling 21-karat crude gold in the form of pieces, weighing 789 grams, he said.

The gold was concealed in their undergarments, he said. PTI DC NP