Hydroponic weed of Rs 23 cr recovered from 3 Bangkok passengers

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) The Customs Department seized hydroponic weed of more than Rs 23 crore from three passengers who arrived at the Mumbai airport from Bangkok, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on spot checks and Advance Passenger Information System profiling, the customs officials booked three cases.

A total of 23.593 kilograms of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 23.593 crore in the illicit market, was recovered from three passengers. They were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

In another case, the department registered three separate cases involving gold smuggling. A total of 591.9 grams of gold, valued at Rs 85.35 lakh, was recovered from three passengers.

They also booked a passenger for trying to export medicines illegally. The medicines were recovered from him and the consignment was confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act. PTI ZA NP