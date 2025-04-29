Hydroponic weed of Rs 37 crore seized at Ahmedabad airport; four passengers held

Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 37.2 crore from four passengers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers, in collaboration with Ahmedabad Customs, intercepted four Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok, a government release said.

During the inspection of their six trolley bags, officers discovered packets of a green, lumpy substance cleverly concealed within branded food items. Chemical analysis confirmed the substance to be hydroponic weed, a potent, high-grade form of cannabis cultivated using advanced soilless techniques, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

The contraband weighing 37.2 kilograms was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and all four suspects were arrested, it said, adding that further investigation into the case was on.

This marks the second such seizure at the same airport within 10 days.

On April 20, the DRI had intercepted another Indian national arriving from Bangkok, and confiscated 17.5 kilograms of hydroponic weed. With the latest operation, the total quantity seized now stands at over 55 kilograms, said the release. PTI PJT NP