Hydroponic weed valued at Rs 20 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 3 held

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) The Customs authorities have seized hydroponic weed, collectively valued at nearly Rs 20 crore, in two separate cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here and arrested three passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

The seizures were made on Monday and Tuesday, an official said A passenger, who had come from Bangkok, was apprehended with 11.922 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, valued at about Rs 11.92 crore, the official said.

In another operation, Customs officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Hong Kong. During examination of their baggage, they recovered 7.864 kilograms of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 7.86 crore, he said.

The narcotic substance was found concealed in the checked-in trolley bags of the passengers.

Hydroponic weed, a potent and expensive form of ganja, is cultivated using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions instead of traditional soil methods. PTI DC NR