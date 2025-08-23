Hydroponic weed valued at Rs 6 crore seized at Mumbai airport, man held

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) A passenger was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Saturday after the authorities seized hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 6 crore from him, an official said.

According to the official from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs, accused Quis Shaikh was intercepted after he arrived from Bangkok.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of 12 plastic packets containing 6 kg of hydroponic weed that can fetch Rs 6 crore, he said.

Shaikh was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

Hydroponic weed, a potent form of marijuana, is cultivated using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions instead of traditional soil methods. PTI ZA NR