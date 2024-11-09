Hydroponic weed worth Rs 14.9 cr seized at Mumbai airport; two held

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 14.9 crore from two passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on Friday and seized 14.9 kg of the contraband, the official said.

Drugs kept in 14 packets were concealed in cartons in the duo's luggage, he said.

The passengers were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain to whom they were delivering the contraband. PTI ZA ARU