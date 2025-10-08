Hydroponic weed worth Rs 34 crore seized at Mumbai airport in 3 cases; 5 passengers held

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Customs department has arrested five passengers, who were trying to smuggle suspected hydroponic weed worth Rs 34.21 crore, in three separate cases at the Mumbai airport, said officials on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, the airport unit of the Mumbai Customs apprehended these passengers when they were trying to smuggle the narcotics into India on Monday (October 6) from abroad, an official said.

In the first case, Customs personnel intercepted a passenger who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Phuket, Thailand. During examination of his baggage, they recovered 6.37kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 6.37 crore, he said.

In the second case, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was nabbed with 17.86 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth Rs 17.86 crore in the illicit market, according to the official.

The narcotic substance was concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passenger.

In the third case, three passengers arriving from Phuket were apprehended with 9.96 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.96 crore, the official stated.

The contraband was concealed inside the checked-in trolley bags of the passengers, he said.

Hydroponic weed, a potent and expensive form of ganja, is cultivated using water-based, nutrient-rich solutions instead of traditional soil methods. PTI DC RSY