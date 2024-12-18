Hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.56 crore seized at Mumbai airport; passenger arrested

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The customs department has seized 5.56 kg of hydroponic weed (cannabis) worth Rs 5.56 crore neatly concealed in food packets in a passenger's baggage at the international airport in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence, customs personnel laid a trap at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Tuesday and intercepted a passenger, he said.

During a search of his baggage, the personnel found 5.56 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.56 crore. The weed was concealed inside food packets kept in the baggage carried by the flyer, the official said.

After interrogation, the accused was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Hydroponic is a soilless method of growing cannabis using water as the primary medium. Typically, hydroponic weed is grown indoors in a fully controlled environment and is considered as potent as cocaine. PTI DC RSY