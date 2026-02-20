Hydropower to drive next growth leap of Arunachal: CM

Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said hydropower will anchor the state’s next phase of economic transformation, with projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore set to take off in the coming years.

Addressing the Statehood Day celebrations at IG Park here, Khandu said his government had declared 2025-2035 as the ‘Decade of Hydropower’, and underscorded the sector’s central role in shaping Arunachal Pradesh’s future.

“Currently, 1.2 GW of projects is operational and 4.8 GW is under construction. The 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Project is slated for completion by this year, while the 2,880-MW Dibang Project is targeted for 2032,” he said.

The chief minister said the upcoming projects are expected to generate Rs 4,000 crore annually, besides creating over 30,000 direct and 16,000 indirect jobs.

Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh, rich in coal and minerals such as graphite, has already auctioned several mining blocks, with further surveys and investigations underway to explore additional opportunities.

He also asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has transitioned from a frontier economy to one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

“Since 2015, the Gross State Domestic Product has grown by 166 per cent... and per capita income by over 105 per cent. The state budget has increased by 218 per cent during the period,” he said.

Terming connectivity the foundation of development, Khandu said road length in the state has increased by 251 per cent.

As many as 4,060 km of national highways are under construction, while over Rs 55,000 crore has been committed for the frontier highway, he said.

In healthcare, Khandu said the government has announced a Rs 3,666 crore expansion plan.

Education reforms under the ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029’ include Rs 750 crore investments, school upgradation, hostel construction, AI-enabled monitoring systems and India’s first 3D-printed classrooms, the chief minister said. PTI UPL RBT