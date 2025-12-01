Hygienic 'annaprasadam' must be served across all TTD temples: Anil Kumar Singhal

Tirupati, Dec 1 (PTI) TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday directed officials to ensure that 'annaprasadam' served at all affiliated temples is hygienic, tasty, and of high quality.

Singhal said measures are being taken to standardise 'annaprasadam' (sacred offering) quality across Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples and strengthen food preparation and serving systems for devotees.

"Singhal instructed officials to ensure that devotees visiting all temples under TTD receive 'annaprasadam' of the same high standards maintained at Tirumala temple," a press release said.

The EO said training programmes will be arranged for 'potu' (temple kitchen) staff for preparing 'annaprasadam', and daily reports on food distribution at each temple will be made mandatory.

He also instructed officials to identify non-Hindu employees working in TTD departments and submit the details for further action.

Singhal said a comprehensive report will be prepared on the number of priests and other staff required for both historical and newly added temples under TTD.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be finalised for every temple under TTD to streamline administration and rituals, he added.

The EO said the TTD Board’s decision to rename 'potu' workers as 'mukya pachaka' and 'pachaka' will be implemented soon in coordination with the Endowments Department.

Singhal further stated that the Urban Development Cell within TTD will be strengthened, with an action plan and adequate staffing sought from the chief engineer.

A calendar of events will be prepared to systematically organise 'Srinivasa Kalyanam' (deity wedding) programmes, enabling greater participation by devotees.

He also said expansion works of the Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem in Amaravati will be prioritised.

A detailed development plan for the 25-acre area, including proposed constructions such as a kalyana mandapam (wedding hall), staff quarters, gopurams, pushkarini (sacred temple tank or lake), and other facilities, will be finalised. PTI MS STH SSK