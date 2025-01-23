'Hypocritical' Congress did injustice to Netaji, Ambedkar: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday slammed the Congress for ignoring the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose birth anniversary was observed during the day, and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

However, like hypocrites, the party wants to take out a 'yatra' from Mhow, the birthplace of Ambedkar, the CM said referring to the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign set to begin from January 27.

Yadav was speaking after inaugurating Bhopal's longest flyover, at 2534 metres, built at a cost of Rs 153 crore, which he said would be called Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Setu.

Hailing Bose, Yadav said Netaji passed the extremely tough Indian Civil Service (ICS) exams during British rule but refused to take up any post, choosing to participate in the freedom struggle.

"But the Congress chose to trouble good leaders like Netaji. He became national president of the party but was ultimately forced to resign. The Congress also meted out injustice to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Now, like hypocrites, the Congress is taking out yatra from Mhow," Yadav said.

"Ambedkar opposed Article 370 (that gave Jammu-Kashmir special status) but first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru went ahead and implemented it. Babasaheb Ambedkar was not given desired departments, nor any honour while he was alive. The Congress must first give an account of its sins. It must look within," the MP CM added.

The man who defeated Ambedkar in polls was given the Padma Vibhushan by the Congress, Yadav pointed out.

The BJP worked to develop places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar into pilgrimage sites, adding the Union government has ensured several of these are now part of the 'Panchtirtha' circuit.

Ambedkar, revered as a social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution, was born in Mhow in Indore district on April 14, 1891.

After inaugurating the flyover, which extends from Ganesh Mandir to Gayatri Mandir, the CM said one end of the this bridge is connected to Subhash Chandra Bose Setu and the other end will be connected to Savarkar Setu.

The Congress failed to develop Bhopal, which saw progress only after a BJP government under Sunderlal Patwa took over, he said.

The Bairagarh bridge will be built soon along with a bridge at Bwadiyakalan at a cost of Rs 180 crore, the CM announced.

"Very soon, the map of the mega capital project will come up. It is a massive project that aims to combine Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore and Vidisha," he said.

He also said many important decisions will be taken in the state cabinet meeting to be held in Maheshwar town in Khargone district on Friday as a tribute to Lokmata Maa Ahilyabai Holkar.

A new police on women's empowerment will be approved in this cabinet meeting, Yadav added. PTI MAS BNM