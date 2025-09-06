Hyundai Motor hands over 1,000 sewing machines to women under CSR initiative

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Sep 6 (PTI) Aimed at enhancing the livelihood of women among marginalised communities, Hyundai Motor India Foundation handed over 1,000 sewing machines to women living in villages in Tittagudi Taluk of this district, the company said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan, at an event held on September 5, handed over the machines in the presence of HMIF Trustee Gopalakrishnan C S, Hyundai Motor India Ltd Executive Director - Corporate Affairs Jeongick Lee and the Vertical Advisor Corporate Communication and Social, Beom Ryeong Song.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility division of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

As per a press release issued by the Foundation, the sewing machines were provided to women living in 109 villages in Tittagudi.

This initiative marks the third phase of regional development programme in Cuddalore district by Hyundai Motor India Foundation, which previously handed over two Advanced Life Support ambulances in 2023 and healthcare equipment in 2024, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB