Hyundai Motor India Foundation completes phase III of women empowerment programme

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motor, successfully completed phase III of its Livelihood Support Programme for 453 rural women in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

The initiative has enabled beneficiaries from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet to generate a cumulative income of over Rs 6.30 crore.

Launched in 2020, the Livelihood Support Programme aims to benefit around 5,000 rural women by enhancing their financial independence, a press release from Hyundai Motor India Foundation said.

The programme provides employability skills, resources, and opportunities to help women generate income and contribute to their communities.

Madhan Raj T N, Vertical Head-Management Accounting at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, presented the 'Best Performance Awards' to the women beneficiaries during a function held to mark the completion of the programme's three phases. The programme was implemented in association with the NGO 'Hand in Hand India,' the release added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB