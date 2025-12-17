Hyundai Motor India Foundation rejuvenates two ponds in TN village

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of auto maker Hyundai Motor, has rejuvenated two ponds in neighbouring Kancheepuram district and handed them over to the local administration.

The initiative taken up at an outlay of Rs 2.63 crore, has enhanced the combined storage capacity of the ponds to 151 million litres and is aimed at benefitting 5,000 people living in and around the villages of Irungattukottai, Kancheepuram district, a press release said on Wednesday.

The rejuvenation focused on cleaning and deepening the ponds, strengthening the banks, creating steps and pathways for easy access, planting native trees among others.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, under the H2OPE programme, focuses on water conservation and improving access to clean water across the country.

With the support of the village panchayat and community participation, the Foundation implemented this project with on-ground support from NGO Hand-in-Hand India, the release added.