I acted in the interest of Finance Bill: Karnataka Speaker Khader on 18 MLAs suspension

Mangaluru, March 24 (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday said he would stand by his decision to suspend 18 opposition BJP MLAs.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "I had to make that difficult but necessary decision in the state’s interest. There was no other option, as the MLAs went on a rampage in the House and displayed unruly behaviour on March 21, just before the tabling of the state finance bill." According to Khader, had he not restored order at that moment, the finance bill might not have been tabled that day.

The Speaker said he initially could not comprehend the motive behind such "unruly and unparliamentary" behaviour from the MLAs.

"But soon enough, I realised that the opposition MLAs were trying to stall the passing of the finance bill and had an ulterior motive of jeopardising the state’s finances. Without the approval of the finance bill on the last day of the budget session, the state’s normal functioning would have been crippled, leading to difficulties in paying salaries and managing expenditures," Khader said.

In response to a question from PTI on whether a six-month suspension was too long, he reiterated that it was not punitive but a corrective measure.

"I have given them enough time to mend their ways and improve their understanding of constitutional issues. I hope they take it sportingly and not personally," said the Speaker.

He also emphasised the significance of the budget session.

The general discussion on the budget saw active participation from 80 members, with deliberations extending over 28 hours and 56 minutes, he added.

The sixth session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly was held from March 3 to March 21, lasting approximately 99 hours and 34 minutes.

The Speaker noted that the session recorded an average attendance of 86 per cent, with several proceedings extending beyond regular hours to ensure comprehensive discussions on significant issues.

"Some sittings lasted from 8 am to 10 pm to facilitate detailed deliberations," Khader added.