'I am 30 times more determined to serve people', says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) On the 30th anniversary of his first becoming Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has said he is thirty times more determined to serve people. Naidu first became CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh on September 1, 1995. He ruled the state continuously from 1995 to 2004 and went on to become the CM again in 2014 and in 2024, four times in total.

To mark the anniversary, he has posted on X on Monday saying, "Thirty years on, I am thirty times more determined to serve my people. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Governor, Shri Abdul Nazeer Garu, Hon'ble Deputy CM, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu, and everyone who has offered their best wishes".

I dedicate this milestone to the people of my state, who have walked alongside me on this journey and whose strength and spirit continue to inspire me as we work together to build a Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Several personalities wished Naidu on the day.