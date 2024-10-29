I am a fighter, says Priyanka Gandhi; urges Wayanad to vote for her

Wayanad(Kerala), Oct 29 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the people of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat to vote for her in the bypoll, saying that her 30 years of experience as a housewife has made her "a fighter" who will fight for their issues.

Priyanka also said that being a housewife she also has a loud voice, a fact which her husband -- Robert Vadra -- can vouch for, a remark which drew laughter from the crowd.

Speaking at a corner meeting at Chungathara here, the Congress leader said, "I have been a housewife for 30 years, so I have a loud voice. You can ask my husband, he will tell you. Also when I fight, I really fight. So, you have a fighter here for you.

"If you give me a chance, I will raise your problems on every platform and I will fight for your cause. I will not disappoint you, I will not let you down." Priyanka held corner meetings at four places in Wayanad during the second day of her two-day bypoll campaign in the hill constituency.

Priyanka, who marks her electoral debut in this bypoll, is contesting against the LDF's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP's Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13. PTI HMP HMP ROH