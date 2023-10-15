I am a people's person, have always sung for masses: Usha Uthup

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Indian pop diva Usha Uthup considers herself as a "people's person" who believes in entertaining the masses through music.

The 'Ramba Ho' singer, who has enthralled music lovers for over six decades, told PTI that composing and singing a song which strikes a chord with people of all ages is the most difficult thing to do.

"I sing for the masses. This year, I want people to listen and croon my latest release Dil Samba," the 75-year-old legend said.

Uthup has lent her voice to the song composed, arranged and produced by young musician Soumojit Sarkar.

She believes it is easy to write a complicated song which can connect to a very select group of people.

"Composing a simple song is a million times harder than composing a difficult one which can be understood only by a select group of people," she said.

"It is purely my opinion and I am sure everyone will agree to it. Take a track like like 'Kolkata, Kolkata, Don't Worry Kolkata' or 'Prem Jegechhe Amar Mone.' All these are foot-tapping music with zero complexities," Uthup said.

"It is important to always keep in mind who your target audience is," Uthup said.

Citing the example of Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jodi Tor Daak Sune Keu Na Ase', she said, "See how Gurudev wrote it so simple." Referring to composer Sarkar, who is in his early 20s, Uthup said, "The most important thing for them (young musicians) is they belong to the same page" (as her). PTI SUS SCH MNB