I am a strong advocate of Ayurveda, a holistic lifestyle: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Advocating Ayurveda as essential for maintaining holistic health and wellbeing, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said his association with Ayurveda began when he contracted COVID during the pandemic period and relied solely on the traditional system of medical treatment and holistic approaches for recovery.

Advertisment

Addressing the International Conference on Advancements in Research and Global Opportunities for Holistic Ayurveda organised by All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), he said during the second and third waves of the pandemic, when he had contracted COVID he did not take allopathic medicine at all.

"I am a strong advocate of Ayurveda and a holistic lifestyle. My association with AYUSH began during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when the value of preventive healthcare became more important than ever.

"During the second and third waves of the pandemic when I contracted COVID, I did not take any allopathic medicine at all. Instead, I relied solely on Ayurvedic treatments and holistic approaches, further solidifying my belief in its healing potential," the CJI said.

Advertisment

He said Ayurveda is a traditional system of medicine that emphasises balance in the body, mind and spirit. Detoxification and life optimisation are foundational principles in Ayurveda and essential for achieving long-term health, he said, underlining that in today's fast-paced world, it is also a strategy for managing stress and improving the quality of life.

CJI Chandrachud highlighted four key postulates as a curtain raiser for the conference. Firstly, he said there is a need to discuss if our infrastructure is ready to support Ayurveda's growing demand.

He said the infrastructure at the AIIA is nothing short of impressive. With two campuses and six extension centres, AIIA has successfully served over 2.8 million patients through 44 specialty outpatient departments (OPDs), he said.

Advertisment

The CJI said this achievement not only highlights the scale of AIIA's operations but also highlights its commitment to delivering high-quality care to a diverse population. Moreover, AIIA offers advanced postgraduate and PhD programmes, which are vital in nurturing the next generation of Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers, he added.

"What truly stands out is AIIA's dedication to expanding its reach through its extension centres located in various prestigious sites, including one situated at our Supreme Court. These centres not only provide crucial patient care but also play an essential role in educating the public about the benefits of Ayurveda," Chandrachud said.

By enhancing accessibility and awareness in such influential locations, AIIA helps demystify Ayurvedic practices and promotes a deeper understanding of holistic healthcare among citizens, legal professionals and policymakers alike, he said.

Advertisment

He emphasised that research also plays a pivotal role in strengthening the foundation of Ayurvedic practices. "It allows us to validate and adapt ancient wisdom to meet contemporary health challenges," he said.

The launch of the Ayush Research Portal marks a significant advancement for Ayurvedic research and education, he said, adding that this comprehensive platform houses an impressive collection of over 43,000 research articles, serving as a robust resource for scholars, practitioners and anyone interested in the scientific validation of Ayush principles and practices.

He stressed on ensuring equity and equality in access to Ayurveda. "Equity and equality in healthcare are fundamental principles that ensure every individual has the opportunity to receive the medical attention they deserve," he said.

Advertisment

Recent reports from the National Sample Survey indicate that 95 per cent of rural and 96 per cent urban Indians are now aware of the traditional systems of medicine. This growing awareness not only reflects the increasing demand for Ayush systems but it also highlights the expanding role of Ayurveda in the health and wellness landscape of India, the CJI said.

Access to essential treatments is a fundamental aspect of the right to health, closely aligned with Article 21 of our Constitution, he said.

This commitment to equitable healthcare is further supported by international law, including the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), which recognises the right to the highest attainable standard of health, he said.

Advertisment

The Article 12 of the ICESCR obligates states to take necessary steps to ensure that everyone can enjoy this right, reinforcing the importance of equitable access to medical care for all individuals, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic status, the CJI said.

"Given this context, there is a pressing need for equity in healthcare access across all communities," he said, as he urged all stakeholders to collaborate in creating initiatives that ensure equitable access to Ayurvedic treatment and education.

One of the drawbacks of modern medicine, he highlighted, is the ease with which the drugs are available over the counters and this ease of availability of drugs is one of the serious problems which is confronting our society.

Advertisment

"Because we tend to self medicate on drugs which should be used as last option, not as the first option... Almost every little virus that we contract on the turn of the season is self limiting because the power of the body and mind which nature has given it is so strong.

"Yet in today's time patience is limited and people are becoming less and less tolerant. People are driven to accepting solutions which may work overnight but may damage the body mind in the long run. And that is where I believe that Ayurveda has a great potential to remind people not just to attend to the problems of the moment but to speak of your life and suggest remedies which will have a long lasting benefit to our existence," he said. PTI PLB KSS KSS