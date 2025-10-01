''I am ahimsavadi,'' says BJP leader accused of threatening Rahul Gandhi

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 1 (PTI) BJP leader Printu Mahadevan, accused of making a death threat to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a TV channel discussion, rejected the allegations on Wednesday, saying he was an 'ahimsavadi' (non-violent person) and had never threatened anyone.

Speaking to reporters here, Mahadevan said he was a teacher and a "non-violent person who had never made provocative statements or issued death threats." He alleged that his remarks during the television debate on the recent violence in Ladakh were "distorted" by the channel with an "agenda" to defame him and damage his political career.

Mahadevan, who was arrested on Monday night and released on bail after being produced in court, also claimed that the police "hunted" him and intimidated his family by entering his house under the pretext of searching for him.

He said his party had stood by him during this difficult time. "I am speaking out only to clarify my stand and state the facts," he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led UDF continued to criticise the ruling CPI(M) for the "delayed action" against the BJP leader, while the Left party hit back, saying the opposition was raising "non-issues" as it had nothing else to say.

At the same time, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the party did not approve of Mahadevan’s remarks and had conveyed the same to him.

"One of our spokespersons said something in anger, in passion, and we told him it was not correct. He has accepted that," Chandrasekhar said.

"Ours is a battle of ideology, of development. We put forward the politics of performance. We do not intend to carry out politics of personal enmity against anyone," he added.

Mahadevan had, during a panel discussion on September 26 about protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, allegedly said that such protests were not possible in India as people here supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reportedly added that if Rahul Gandhi had similar aspirations, "bullets will pierce his chest".

On September 29, Mahadevan appeared before police along with a few party members and was arrested. He was later released on bail.