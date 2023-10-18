I am being harassed in name of investigation: Lal Singh

Kathua/Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) The Chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party and former minister, Choudhary Lal Singh on Tuesday strongly criticised the Enforcement Directorate’s searches in connection with its probe against an educational trust run by his wife.

Advertisment

Singh said he was subjected to undue harassment under the guise of an investigation.

"I am being harassed in the name of investigation. But I have fully cooperated with the CBI and ED raid and faced them for up to 14 hours today,” Singh said.

Workers of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), who held protests in Kathua as the ED conducted searches of premises of Singh and left the venue only after Singh met them later in the night.

Advertisment

However, he remains resolute and unafraid, declaring, "I will live and die with dignity and honour", he said.

The ED raided eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab's Pathankot in the case against RB educational trust, its chairperson and Lal Singh's wife Kanta Andotra, as well as Ravinder S, a former revenue official.

As the news about the ED's search at Singh''s residence in Kathua broke, scores of DSSP workers gathered outside the house and held a protest. PTI COR AB NB NB