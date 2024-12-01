I am being sidelined in Odisha BJP: Jaynarayan Mishra

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) Former Odisha minister and BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra has alleged that he has been sidelined in the saffron party and feels like having no significance in the organisation.

Advertisment

Mishra, while speaking at a meeting to condole the demise of veteran BJP leader Samir Dey on Saturday evening alleged that he was being neglected by the party.

He said Dey during his lifetime was denied due importance in the party and he also facing a similar situation.

"I am being treated in a similar manner," Mishra said, adding that he was thrown out from ABVP in the past. He claimed that for the party he has been of "no significance now." The Sambalpur MLA also alleged that leaders in the party are using henchmen to put him into trouble. "This is a foolproof plan against me," he alleged.

Advertisment

Rejecting Mishra's allegation, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said that no one is sidelined in the party. "All workers and leaders in BJP get equal importance," Samal said.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty in a post on X said: "The BJP in Odisha has proven to be a house divided, even while the Honourable Prime Minister is present in Odisha today. Is there a tussle between the MP of Sambalpur and Shri Jaynarayan Mishra, the MLA of Sambalpur?". PTI AAM AAM RG