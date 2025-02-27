I am born Hindu and will die Hindu: Karnataka DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar's participation in Mahashivaratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come in for criticism from within the ruling party, with the senior leader asserting he was a born Hindu will die as one.

Shivakumar's assertion came amidst a section of Congress leaders including All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary P V Mohan raising voice against Shivakumar's participation in the Mahashivaratri ceremony at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Center in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Sharing a screen shot of Shivakumar's post on 'X' about his Coimbatore visit, Mohan wrote, "Thanking for an invitation from someone who mocks RG (Rahul Gandhi), the hope of the nation&aligns with RSS’s narratives, while serving as a president of a secular party, it misleads party workers. It is conviction rather than compromise (that) ensures the party's growth. Otherwise, it damages the core." When reporters asked Shivakumar about his Coimbatore visit during a press conference on Wednesday, the deputy CM said: "Our Congress president's name is Mallikarjun Kharge. Who is Mallikarjuna? It's Shiva only. Should he change his name," Sharing his Mahakumbh experience, the Congress leader said it was well organised and he would prefer not to find fault with it.

"My experience regarding Mahakumbh was very good. I appreciated the way they organised it. It is not a small job. There might be some problems here and there. Trains may have caused problems. I don't like to find faults. It is very satisfactory." He further added, "I am a Hindu. I am a born Hindu and I will die as a Hindu but I love and respect all the religions.” Explaining satisfaction in spiritual terms, Shivakumar said some devotees perform Pooja themselves while some hire priests for it.

Quoting a Sanskrit verse, he said, "with the priest's prayers, Shiva can manifest in a stone." While asserting his faith in Hinduism, he also underlined his respect for other belief systems.

"When I was in jail, I had learnt about Sikhism and the way it was founded. I took took classes on Sikhism while in jail," the DCM said.

Shivakumar further said visits Jain monasteries, Dargah and churches where the priests of all the three communities bless him.

"They bless me. Should I lock their mouths," he asked.

Shivakumar had earlier pointed out that rumours had circulated regarding his participation in the Mahashivaratri celebrations, with some suggesting that he was aligning himself with the BJP.

"Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation came and invited me (for Shivaratri celebrations in Coimbatore). He is from Mysuru. He is a great man and I admire his knowledge and stature but there are many who criticise him." He explained further that Sadhguru came all the way from Tamil Nadu and waited for him.

"Last time my daughter had gone there...there were some social media posts saying that I am getting closer to the BJP though I haven't met Amit Shah yet," Shivakumar had said. PTI GMS GMS SA