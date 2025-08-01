I am happy, says Maharashtra minister Kokate after losing agriculture department

Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP minister Manikrao Kokate, who lost his agriculture portfolio after being caught playing rummy on mobile phone in the legislative council, on Friday said he was happy with his new assignment as sports and youth welfare minister.

"The decision taken by the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and Deputy Chief Minister (Ajit Pawar) is acceptable to me. My journey will continue," he said, talking to reporters a day after the reshuffle.

He will support new agriculture minister Dattatrey Bharne who is "a farmer's son," said Kokate. Both he and Bharne belong to the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar.

"Since this department has been entrusted to him, it will get justice. Whenever I need help, I will take Datta Bharne's support. I am not upset, I am very happy," said Kokate.

The BJP-led government faced a clamour for Kokate's dismissal after NCP (SP) MLAs shared a video showing him playing online rummy on his mobile phone in the council during the monsoon session last month. He denied the allegation, claiming that an advertisement for the game had popped up on his screen. PTI COR KRK