''I am here to serve people, not make money,'' says actor Vijay

Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 13 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay on Saturday night said that he entered politics only with the intention of serving the people and not for earning wealth.

He also said that his aim was to ensure a Tamil Nadu free from hunger and corruption and to provide governance with conscience, Vijay said.

Addressing the huge crowd at the campaign rally here, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief said, "What's the big deal about money? I have seen enough of it. Should I come into politics to make money? No need. I have no other intention other than to serve you". PTI JSP ADB