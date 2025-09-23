I am hopeful that Dhinakaran will return to NDA, says BJP's Annamalai

Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Former chief of Tamil Nadu BJP K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed hope that Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran would soon return to the NDA.

Defending his decision to meet the AMMK general secretary at his residence here on September 21, Annamalai claimed that he took the initiative to ensure all those who strengthened the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 remained united to dislodge the DMK government in the 2026 Assembly election.

"My meeting with Dhinakaran has been transparent. I had already said that I would follow up on my phone calls by meeting him in person. Accordingly, I met him at his residence and urged him to reconsider his decision and rejoin the NDA," Annamalai told reporters here.

Dhinakaran had walked out of the NDA, recently opposing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami heading the alliance in Tamil Nadu. He would return to the NDA if somebody else is announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 poll, Dhinakaran had said.

"We discussed the current political situation, his views, and defeating the DMK in next year's election. We have been maintaining friendly ties. I am hopeful that he will come back," Annamalai said.

"The AMMK leader has agreed to decide. So, let's wait. Cordiality increases only when we meet frequently. There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. Alliances will change, and so too will leaders," the former BJP president said.

To a question, he replied that individual views may differ, but one should not be accused of meagre efforts in ensuring unity among allies, he added.