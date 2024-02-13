I am joining BJP: Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said he will be joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Today is the beginning of a new political career of my life," Chavan, who quit the Congress on Monday, told reporters.

Ashok Chavan (65), son of former CM S B Chavan, on Monday underscored that his choice to depart from the Congress was independent and refrained from attributing specific reasons for his exit.

His exit from the Congress came days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

Ashok Chavan hails from Nanded district in Marathwada region. He was also the state Congress chief during 2014-19.

He represented Bhokar assembly seat and is also the former MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.