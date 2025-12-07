I am not with agitation, but with dialogue: Himanta on Tezpur University protests

Udharbond, Dec 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday denounced the ongoing agitation at Tezpur University and said he is not with any form of protests but supports all forms of discussion.

The situation at the varsity had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing VC Shambhu Nath Singh and the authorities of not showing due respect to singer Zubeen Garg even as the state was mourning his death.

"Where there is an agitation, I am not there. I will be there if there is a discussion," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

The students of the central university have enforced a "complete shutdown" on the campus since November 29, forcing the administration to cancel all end-of-term examinations.

Asked if VC Singh has been removed following the visit of a central team to the varsity on Saturday, Sarma said, "I don't know." The CM had on Wednesday said that he spoke to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the situation, and urged him to appoint a pro-VC immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the present VC. PTI TR TR SOM