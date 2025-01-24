I am only magician who can give free electricity: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally in the rural constituency of Najafgarh here on Friday, promising round-the-clock electricity supply for free if his party retains power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Claiming to be the "only magician who can give free electricity", Kejriwal warned the voters against bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power.

"If the BJP comes to power, your free electricity will be stopped and you will be slapped with bills of Rs 5,000 or more," he said.

Kejriwal slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the electricity-supply scenario in Uttar Pradesh. "I want to ask the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, why are there power cuts for five to eight hours in Lucknow? Why are there six-hour power cuts in Noida?" he asked.

The former Delhi chief minister also alleged that he was pressured to hand over the power companies operating in the national capital to a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but claimed that he resisted the move to safeguard the interests of Delhiites.

The AAP supremo accused the BJP of continuously targeting and abusing him. He also took the opportunity to reiterate his party's development promises in the face of a tough electoral challenge from the saffron party.

The Najafgarh constituency is set to witness a three-way contest in the February 5 polls. The AAP has fielded Tarun Yadav from the seat, after former transport minister Kailash Gahlot defected to the BJP. The saffron party has nominated Neelam Pahalwan, while the Congress has fielded Durga Prasad.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power in Delhi. The poll results will be announced on February 8. PTI MHS RC