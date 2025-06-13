'I am party chief till my breath stops,' asserts PMK founder Ramadoss

Villupuram, Jun 13 (PTI) PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss on Friday asserted that he will continue to be the party president till such time he is alive.

With no signs of an end to the quarrel between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani over helming the Pattali Makkal Katchi, the octogenarian leader wondered how Anbumani could dictate terms to him.

Ramadoss said the only solution is Anbumani agreeing to be the party's executive president and follow his guidelines. He reiterated that he built the PMK brick by brick.

Ramadoss told reporters that Anbumani gave him "orders" and asked how could he do so. When he saw Anbumani, his blood pressure shot up and it actually happened during his visit to Salem and doctors had to intervene.

The PMK founder said: "He (Anbumani) said I should not use the microphone (at party meetings in Dharmapuri/Salem) to address cadres and that not more than 200 party workers can be mobilised." Further, Ramadoss said: "Also, if party men wish to meet me, they may meet me only in my room (hotel room where he stayed) and this was also his (Anbumani's) order. How can he give directions to the party founder himself? I did not give him such powers. Till my breath stops, I am the PMK president; founder and founder-president." PTI VGN VGN KH