'I am shivering', woman who missed AI flight by 10 minutes; thanks God for lucky escape

Mumbai:Bhumi Chauhan, a UK-based woman visiting India, is thanking God and her stars for missing the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad as she got stuck in heavy traffic and reached the airport late.

Chauhan said she missed boarding the AI 171 flight to London, which crashed soon after taking-off on Thursday afternoon from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, by just 10 minutes.

She was in Ahmedabad for the first time after moving to the UK two years ago.

"I am shivering after I learnt about the crash. I left the airport at 1.30pm as I missed the flight due to traffic. I thank God," Chauhan told Republic TV.

She said she was in India for vacation and scheduled to go back to London on the flight which took off at 1.39 pm and crashed into a medical college complex near the Ahmedabad airport and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after take-off.

"The flight was on time and I missed it and I thank God. My prayers for all those who were on board," she said.

Chauhan said she is devastated by India's worst air disaster which claimed 265 lives.