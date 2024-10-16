I am sure Omar Abdullah will bring peace and development to J&K: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he is sure Omar Abdullah, who took oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, will bring peace and development to the region.

The JD(S) patriarch congratulated the National Conference leader on being sworn in as the chief minister of J&K, which has a very special place in his heart.

"I am sure he will bring peace and development to the region. Shri. Farooq Abdullah (Omar's father) is a dear friend, my best wishes to him as well. May God bless J&K which has a very special place in my heart," Gowda said in an online post. PTI AMP RS KH