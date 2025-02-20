I am very disciplined worker of BJP, will fulfill responsibility given to me: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP leader and New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma on Thursday said he is a very disciplined worker of the party and will fulfill the responsibility entrusted to him.

Verma said the Delhiites have supported the BJP and given a mandate of 48 seats.

"I think that we have a huge responsibility towards Delhi. People of Delhi have given us love and blessings. After over 26 years, the BJP is forming the government here. I especially thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The citizens of Delhi are confident that under his leadership, we will make it the most beautiful capital in the world," he said.

Verma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, saying Delhi got good guidance under their leadership.

"Today is a very important day. We will fulfill our promise which we have made about "viksit Delhi". We will fulfill all the promises which we have made in our manifesto," he said.

Verma also congratulated all party workers and said that their hard work paid off.

When asked whether he is going to be the deputy chief minister, Verma said, "I have been saying this for long that I am a very disciplined worker of the BJP and will remain in the BJP till my last breath. The BJP made my father chief minister of Delhi and Union Minister and he also kept serving for the party till his last breath. I will fulfill the responsibility that has been given to me."

BJP's MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta (50), was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. She is the second woman chief minister of the saffron party and fourth of Delhi.

She took oath at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi on Thursday.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).