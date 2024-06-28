I am victim of conspiracy, claims Hemant Soren after getting bail in money laundering case

Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) After spending around five months in jail in a money laundering case, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was granted bail on Friday and, after stepping out of the prison, the JMM leader alleged that he was a victim of a conspiracy.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case linked to a land scam.

The court had on June 13 reserved its order on the 48-year-old politician’s bail plea.

"...The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each," said the 55-page order passed by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail here around 4 pm after completion of legal formalities, an official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee welcomed the court's order granting bail to Soren. The former CM’s wife Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator, also thanked the judiciary.

"The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail," Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI.

As Soren stepped out of the jail, a large number of JMM supporters cheered and raised slogans in favour of him. The leader also waved at them.

Addressing the media he claimed that he was falsely implicated in a money laundering case and was forced to spend about five months in jail.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Soren said he was concerned about how the voice of political leaders, social workers and journalists was being silenced in the country.

"I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail," Soren said.

"I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long," he added.

He alleged those who raised their voice against the central government were being suppressed. "I will finish the task I started, the war I waged," Soren said.

He also went to meet his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren to seek his blessings.

JMM and Congress workers in the state were seen distributing sweets among themselves.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren termed the high court's order granting bail to his predecessor as a victory of truth.

Champai posted on X: “Satya pareshan ho sakta hain, parajit nahi (Truth can face troubles, cannot be defeated)." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he (Hemant Soren) will start his public activities immediately.” Earlier during the hearing, ED's counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren is released on bail, he might commit a similar offence, referring to cases against ED officers in the SC/ST police station.

"Though the conduct of the petitioner has been sought to be highlighted by the Enforcement Directorate on account of the First Information Report instituted by the petitioner against the officials of the ED but on an overall conspectus of the case, there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing a similar nature of offence," the court said.

The single bench order also mentioned that the consequence of the findings recorded by the court "satisfies the condition as at section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 to the effect that there is reason to believe that the petitioner is not guilty of the offence as alleged".

It also mentioned, "The overall conspectus of the case based on broad possibilities does not specifically or indirectly assign the petitioner to be involved in the acquisition and possession as well as concealment of 8.86 acres of land at Shantinagar, Bargain, Ranchi connected to the "proceeds of crime." Arguments from both Soren's defence team and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had concluded, following which the court had reserved its order.

ED counsel Zoheb Hossain requested a stay on the implementation of the order for 48 hours so that it can move the Supreme Court, which has been rejected by the high court, lawyers said.

Soren had sought an expedited hearing from the high court.

The ED, opposing Soren's bail plea, alleged that he misused his position as the chief minister to "unlawfully" acquire 8.86 acres in Bargain area in the state capital.

The ED counsel had earlier submitted the witnesses, who were examined by the federal agency, had alleged the ex-CM’s involvement in the illegal land deal.

The agency had stated that during the probe, Soren's media consultant Abhishek Prasad admitted that the former CM instructed him to manipulate official records to change the ownership details of the plot.

The ED also claimed that the original owner of the land, Raj Kumar Pahan, had tried to lodge a complaint when his land was being usurped, but it was never acted upon.

Soren had been summoned multiple times by the ED before being questioned at his residence and subsequently arrested on January 31.